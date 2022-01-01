Chilaquiles in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Palm Beach Meats - 4812 S Dixie Hwy
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Wagyu Chili Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Wagyu Chili, plantain chips, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro crema, suny side up egg
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
7116 S. DIXIE HWY, West Palm Beach
|Bkfast Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Crispy Corn tortilla layered with our homemade green or red sauce. served with two eggs any style, with sour cream, refried beans, cilantro and onions.
|Chilaquiles
|$12.99
Crispy corn tortilla layered with green or red sauce. Served with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream, cilantro, onions and queso fresco.