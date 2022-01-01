Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Palm Beach Meats image

 

Palm Beach Meats - 4812 S Dixie Hwy

4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wagyu Chili Chilaquiles$15.00
Wagyu Chili, plantain chips, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro crema, suny side up egg
More about Palm Beach Meats - 4812 S Dixie Hwy
La Cabana Latin Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY

7116 S. DIXIE HWY, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (1246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bkfast Chilaquiles$8.99
Crispy Corn tortilla layered with our homemade green or red sauce. served with two eggs any style, with sour cream, refried beans, cilantro and onions.
Chilaquiles$12.99
Crispy corn tortilla layered with green or red sauce. Served with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream, cilantro, onions and queso fresco.
More about La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Calamari

Lentil Soup

Octopus Salad

Lamb Gyros

Turkey Clubs

Bruschetta

California Rolls

Pad Thai

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston