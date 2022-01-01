Gnocchi in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Gnocchi Al Forno
|$22.95
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Gnocchi Pesto
|$22.95
Ricotta gnocchi, cream, basil pesto
3301 S Dixie Hwy
3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Gnocchi Gorgonzola
|$19.95
Porcini sauce, spinach, gorgonzola cream sauce
|Gnocchi Al Forno
|$18.95
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
The Regional
651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Country ham, fava beans, oyster mushrooms, smoked ham hock broth, pea greens
Zona Blu West Palm Beach
8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2, West Palm Beach
|Gnocchi di Patate con Fonduta
|$20.00
Handmade potato gnocchi with creamy pecorino sauce