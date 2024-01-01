Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in West Sacramento

Go
West Sacramento restaurants
Toast

West Sacramento restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Consumer pic

 

Lenise's Cafe - 3150 Jefferson Blvd

3150 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Panini$10.99
Chipotle Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Breast
More about Lenise's Cafe - 3150 Jefferson Blvd
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

768 Ikea Ct, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - West Sacramento

Browse other tasty dishes in West Sacramento

Enchiladas

French Fries

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Street Tacos

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near West Sacramento to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston