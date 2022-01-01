Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Westborough

Westborough restaurants
Westborough restaurants that serve chili

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant image

 

Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant

290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili bhaji (3pcs)$7.99
Corner shop recipe with fresh long medium spiced chili dipped in chickpea batter and fried to perfection, served with Mint chutney
Chili Paneer$14.99
Fried cubes of Paneer tossed in chefs spicy chilli sauce with Soy, ginger, garlic, onions, peppers, and scallions
Chili Paneer Dosa$14.99
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil crepe, stuffed with grated paneer, Indo spicy & tangy chili paste, Served with sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney.
Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi

50 East Main St, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Edamame$8.95
