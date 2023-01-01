Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Westfield

Go
Westfield restaurants
Toast

Westfield restaurants that serve fried ice cream

SPLASH OF THAI image

 

Splash of Thai - Westfield

321 South Ave West, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ice cream$7.00
More about Splash of Thai - Westfield
Consumer pic

 

Akai Lounge Westfield

47 Elm Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$9.00
More about Akai Lounge Westfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Westfield

Dumplings

Clams

French Fries

Tuna Rolls

Tacos

Edamame

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Westfield to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1116 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston