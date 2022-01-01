Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Westminster

Westminster restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

TUNA POKE SALAD$14.00
Takeout
TUNA POKE SALAD$14.00
Diced raw Tuna, avocado, soy chile, scallions, mango bits, Wakame seaweed, sesame seeds & fried wontons served with Miso Ginger dressing
AHI TUNA SALAD$15.00
Mixed Greens topped with seared rare Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, avocado, pineapple chunks, served Cucumber Wasabi dressing
More about RockSalt Grille
Blue Bistro & Catering

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
Tuna Salad$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering

