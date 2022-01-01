Tuna salad in Westminster
RockSalt Grille
65 W. Main St, Westminster
|TUNA POKE SALAD
|$14.00
Diced raw Tuna, avocado, soy chile, scallions, mango bits, Wakame seaweed, sesame seeds & fried wontons served with Miso Ginger dressing
|AHI TUNA SALAD
|$15.00
Mixed Greens topped with seared rare Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, avocado, pineapple chunks, served Cucumber Wasabi dressing
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
|Tuna Salad
|$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap