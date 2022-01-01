Chopped salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve chopped salad
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Chopped Cobb Salad w. Chicken
|$16.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg & grilled chicken.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad
|$15.95
soy glazed chicken breast tossed with romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers, peanuts, fried wontons & house giner vinaigrette
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Large Gorgonzola Chopped Salad
|$16.00
romaine, tomatoes, Genovese salami, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
|Small Gorgonzola Chopped Salad
|$11.00
romaine, tomatoes, Genovese salami, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
