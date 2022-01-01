Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Westport

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Cobb Salad w. Chicken$16.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg & grilled chicken.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad$15.95
soy glazed chicken breast tossed with romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers, peanuts, fried wontons & house giner vinaigrette
More about Little Barn
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Gorgonzola Chopped Salad$16.00
romaine, tomatoes, Genovese salami, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Gorgonzola Chopped Salad$11.00
romaine, tomatoes, Genovese salami, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Large Gorgonzola Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, tomatoes, Genovese salami, red onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

