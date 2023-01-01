Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Westwood

Westwood restaurants
Toast

Westwood restaurants that serve scallops

Wild Blossom image

SUSHI

Wild Blossom - Westwood

301 Washington St, Westwood

Avg 4.1 (99 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shanghai Style Scallop$18.95
Scallop with Garlic Sauce$18.95
Spicy Scallop Maki$8.95
More about Wild Blossom - Westwood
Main pic

 

Neroli Ristorante

282 Washington Street, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops*$32.00
More about Neroli Ristorante

