Scallops in
Westwood
/
Westwood
/
Scallops
Westwood restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI
Wild Blossom - Westwood
301 Washington St, Westwood
Avg 4.1
(99 reviews)
Shanghai Style Scallop
$18.95
Scallop with Garlic Sauce
$18.95
Spicy Scallop Maki
$8.95
More about Wild Blossom - Westwood
Neroli Ristorante
282 Washington Street, Westwood
No reviews yet
Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops*
$32.00
More about Neroli Ristorante
