Clams in Wethersfield

Wethersfield restaurants that serve clams

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield image

 

Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

233 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gourmet Clams Casino Pizza
Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Clam Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Linguine with Clam Sauce$20.95
Sautéed clams with fresh garlic, olive oil, white wine, and seasonings, served on a bed of linguine
Served with bread and tossed salad.
More about Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
Banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Sandwich$15.00
Fried Narragansett Bay, RI clam strips, tartar sauce, lemon, brioche bun, served with old bay french fries
Southern New England Clam Chowder (quart)$16.00
River's take on classic N.E. Clam Chowder. Served as a quart.
Southern NE Clam Chowder$9.00
River's take on classic New England
Clam Chowder with a kick, topped with scallions
More about River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

