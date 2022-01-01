Clams in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve clams
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield
233 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Gourmet Clams Casino Pizza
Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
|Gourmet Clam Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
|Linguine with Clam Sauce
|$20.95
Sautéed clams with fresh garlic, olive oil, white wine, and seasonings, served on a bed of linguine
Served with bread and tossed salad.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield
|New England Clam Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Narragansett Bay, RI clam strips, tartar sauce, lemon, brioche bun, served with old bay french fries
|Southern New England Clam Chowder (quart)
|$16.00
River's take on classic N.E. Clam Chowder. Served as a quart.
|Southern NE Clam Chowder
|$9.00
River's take on classic New England
Clam Chowder with a kick, topped with scallions