Cobb salad in Wethersfield
Wethersfield restaurants that serve cobb salad
Luna Pizza Wethersfield - Wethersfield
181 Main Street, Wethersfield
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, boiled egg, bacon and grilled chicken
DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield
1301 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg, toasted croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing.
*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Garlic