Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Wethersfield

Go
Wethersfield restaurants
Toast

Wethersfield restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

 

Luna Pizza Wethersfield - Wethersfield

181 Main Street, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, boiled egg, bacon and grilled chicken
More about Luna Pizza Wethersfield - Wethersfield
Item pic

 

DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield

1301 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg, toasted croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing.
*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Garlic
More about DORO Marketplace Wethersfield - DMP-Wethersfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Wethersfield

Pies

Cake

Cappuccino

Calamari

Clams

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Garlic Bread

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Wethersfield to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (708 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston