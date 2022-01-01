Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Wheaton
/
Wheaton
/
Calamari
Wheaton restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - Wheaton
106 N Hale St, Wheaton
Avg 4.7
(1606 reviews)
Calamari Fritto
$13.50
Crisp calamari | Cherry Peppers| lemon aioli
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
Sushi Ukai - Wheaton
281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON
No reviews yet
Fr. Calamari
$15.95
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton
Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton
Pancakes
Lobsters
Cake
Grilled Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Lox
Fried Chicken Salad
Cappuccino
More near Wheaton to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Carol Stream
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1362 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(551 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston