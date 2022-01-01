Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve pancakes

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Cakes (Pancakes)$10.00
Oreo Pancakes (Pancakes)$12.70
Key Lime Pancakes$12.00
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.49
White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Potato Pancake Benedict$12.99
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Gluten-Free Pancakes$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Avocado Toast

Blueberry Pancakes

Pies

French Toast

Cinnamon Rolls

Sliders

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston