Chicken tenders in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Wheaton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Item pic

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Strips$12.99
Tender breaded chicken strips fried to
perfection then dipped in our Nashville hot
sauce (not too hot!). Served with carrots,
celery and a side of ranch dressing. Yeehaw!
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

302 Wheaton

302 W Front st, wheaton

Avg 4.3 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about 302 Wheaton
Item pic

 

302 South

401 Town Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about 302 South

