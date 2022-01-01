Lobsters in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve lobsters
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - Wheaton
106 N Hale St, Wheaton
|Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp
|$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach