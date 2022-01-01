Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Wheaton restaurants that serve lobsters

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - Wheaton

106 N Hale St, Wheaton

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach
More about Gia Mia - Wheaton
Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keto Lobster$20.95
Baked whole lobster tail with organic black rice and homemade spicy mayo
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton

