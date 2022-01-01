Chilaquiles in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Chilaquiles'
|$13.20
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs
|$12.29
Corn tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and cilantro.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.