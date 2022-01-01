Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Wheaton

Wheaton restaurants
Wheaton restaurants that serve lox

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Smokey Lox Benedict$17.10
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nova Lox Platter$16.99
A bagel with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Schmaltz Express image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Schmaltz Express

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Hot Lox$7.99
Sauteed lox, onions and cream cheese tossed in the scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel.
Do-It-Yourself Lox$15.99
Pick your bagel and we'll serve it to you with lox, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese to build as you please.
More about Schmaltz Express

