Lox in Wheaton

The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|Smokey Lox Benedict
|$17.10
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Nova Lox Platter
|$16.99
A bagel with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers.
Schmaltz Express
390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton
|Classic Hot Lox
|$7.99
Sauteed lox, onions and cream cheese tossed in the scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel.
|Do-It-Yourself Lox
|$15.99
Pick your bagel and we'll serve it to you with lox, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese to build as you please.