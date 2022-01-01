Cobb salad in Wilkes Barre
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve cobb salad
Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre
413 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township
|Back Mountain Cobb Salad (Online)
|$10.79
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, egg and turkey. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Ranch. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Philly's Phinest
610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$9.25
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, and bacon
|Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken
|$12.25
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.