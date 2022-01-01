Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Wilkes Barre

Wilkes Barre restaurants
Wilkes Barre restaurants that serve cobb salad

Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre

413 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township

Back Mountain Cobb Salad (Online)$10.79
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, egg and turkey. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Ranch. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philly's Phinest

610 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Chopped Cobb Salad$9.25
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, and bacon
Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken$12.25
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.
