Fish and chips in Willimantic

Willimantic restaurants
Willimantic restaurants that serve fish and chips

Tony's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Pizza

117 Main St, Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.95
More about Tony's Pizza
Willimantic Brewing Co. image

 

Willimantic Brewing Co.

967 Main street, Willimantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bolton Beer Battered Fish and Chips$19.00
Tartar Sauce | Steak Fries
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.

