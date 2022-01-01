Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Willimantic
/
Willimantic
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Willimantic restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(287 reviews)
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.25
More about Tony's Pizza
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
No reviews yet
Preston Jalapeno Poppers
$9.00
(6) w/ Cream Cheese Filling
More about Willimantic Brewing Co.
