Clams in
Willoughby
/
Willoughby
/
Clams
Willoughby restaurants that serve clams
Gaetano's
2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills
No reviews yet
LINGUINI WITH CLAM SAUCE
$14.95
linguine with clams served with your choice of red or white sauce
More about Gaetano's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Lobster Pot
2749 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills
Avg 4.3
(1200 reviews)
BOWL - New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
More about The Lobster Pot
