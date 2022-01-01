Reuben in Willoughby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank & Tony's Place

38107 2nd St, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Fat Jane's Reuben$10.99
Fresh sliced corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.
Georgia Reuben$8.99
A sliced turkey breast piled high with melted Swiss cheese and creamy coleslaw. Served on Texas toast with a side of French dressing.
More about Frank & Tony's Place
Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$13.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Freshlys we love cooking

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben
Same as our Famous Reuben only with Tender Turkey
Reuben
Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island on the side, With Kosher Pickle
More about Freshlys we love cooking
Chagrin River Pub image

 

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN$11.00
Reuben$11.00
Reuben tots$5.00
More about Chagrin River Pub

