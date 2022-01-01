Reuben in Willoughby
Willoughby restaurants that serve reuben
More about Frank & Tony's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank & Tony's Place
38107 2nd St, Willoughby
|Fat Jane's Reuben
|$10.99
Fresh sliced corned beef piled high, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.
|Georgia Reuben
|$8.99
A sliced turkey breast piled high with melted Swiss cheese and creamy coleslaw. Served on Texas toast with a side of French dressing.
More about Chagrin River Diner
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie St, Willoughby
|Reuben
|$13.00
More about Freshlys we love cooking
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Freshlys we love cooking
34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby
|Turkey Reuben
Same as our Famous Reuben only with Tender Turkey
|Reuben
Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island on the side, With Kosher Pickle