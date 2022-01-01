Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Willoughby

Willoughby restaurants
Willoughby restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA image

 

Gaetano's

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH$10.00
hand-breaded white meat, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH$13.95
hand-breaded white meat, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses
CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$19.95
chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our eggplant parmigiana
More about Gaetano's
Chagrin River Diner image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie St, Willoughby

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken$13.00
More about Chagrin River Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Freshlys we love cooking

34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese
More about Freshlys we love cooking

