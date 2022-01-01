Wilmington pizza restaurants you'll love

Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Field Greens$10.00
Field greens, sweet curried pecans
Reg Southwestern Salad$17.50
Blackened chicken, black olives, tomato, onion, jalapeno, roasted pep, cheddar
Reg Barrett$13.00
Original or chunky tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar French Fries$5.00
Cheddar cheese on side
Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
16" Square Sicilian$15.00
More about Sicily's Pizza
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BONE-IN WING 10 PC$14.99
GARLIC BREAD CHEESESTEAK$13.99
Loaded Fries (ranch)$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$7.00
Calamari Rocco$14.00
CYO Pasta$8.00
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
Pizzeria Maki image

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese 12"$13.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Kalifornia Roll$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
The Standard 12"$17.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
More about Pizzeria Maki
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Pizza$15.00
cheese blend, tomato, pepperoni
Goddess Salad$12.00
iceberg, mini head lettuce, radicchio, chickpea, red onions, olives, cucumbers, peppadew peppers, feta, green goddess dressing
Power House Salad$11.00
artisan lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, parmigiano, caesar dressing
More about Pizzeria Bardea
Bites and Slice image

 

Bites and Slice

629 W 4th St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Bites and Slice

