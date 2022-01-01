Wilmington pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
Popular items
Reg Field Greens
$10.00
Field greens, sweet curried pecans
Reg Southwestern Salad
$17.50
Blackened chicken, black olives, tomato, onion, jalapeno, roasted pep, cheddar
Reg Barrett
$13.00
Original or chunky tomato sauce and mozzarella
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sicily's Pizza
1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington
Popular items
Cheddar French Fries
$5.00
Cheddar cheese on side
|Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
16" Square Sicilian
$15.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
Popular items
BONE-IN WING 10 PC
$14.99
GARLIC BREAD CHEESESTEAK
$13.99
Loaded Fries (ranch)
$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
701 North Union Street, Wilmington
Popular items
House Salad
$7.00
Calamari Rocco
$14.00
CYO Pasta
$8.00
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
Popular items
Cheese 12"
$13.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Kalifornia Roll
$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
The Standard 12"
$17.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria Bardea
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
Popular items
Spicy Honey Pizza
$15.00
cheese blend, tomato, pepperoni
Goddess Salad
$12.00
iceberg, mini head lettuce, radicchio, chickpea, red onions, olives, cucumbers, peppadew peppers, feta, green goddess dressing
Power House Salad
$11.00
artisan lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, parmigiano, caesar dressing