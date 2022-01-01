Nachos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve nachos
More about Tex Mex Burrito
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables.
|Nachos w/Cheese
|$8.99
|Al Pastor Nachos
|$13.99
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Supreme Nachos
|$15.95
cheddar jack, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato, scallion, jalapeño
|Classic Nachos
|$9.95
homemade tortilla chips, cheddar jack, green onions, house salsa
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Pub Nachos
|$15.50
Pub Nachos Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, fresh salsa and black olives. Served with house made chili and sour cream
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Nachos Supreme
|$12.00
|Nachos w/Beans
|$6.00
|Nachos w/Beef
|$7.00
More about Farmer & the Cow
Farmer & the Cow
413 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Nachos
|$14.00
Corn, Black Bean, Avocado Crema, Jalapeño, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Tajin
More about Makers Alley
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Ranch Nachos
|$12.00
tortillas, Cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Wilmington Whiz, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, avocado ranch
More about Mexican Post
Mexican Post
3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington
|Nachos Grande
|$11.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, chili con carne, beef and beans or just beans, covered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, olives and sour cream.
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Crossroads Nachos
|$10.99
cheddar-jack, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, chili
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
GRILL
Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington
|Beans Nachos
|$9.99
|Nachos with Chicken
|$12.99
|Nachos D Mesa
|$4.50
More about Chelsea Tavern
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Pork Nachos
|$15.50
House-Smoked BBQ'd Pulled Pork, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Beer Cheese Sauce & Pickled Jalapeños
|Cheeese Nachos
|$11.50
Crispy Corn Nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos - Vegetarian
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Corn nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos