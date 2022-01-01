Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve nachos

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables.
Nachos w/Cheese$8.99
Al Pastor Nachos$13.99
PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Nachos$15.00
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Supreme Nachos$15.95
cheddar jack, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato, scallion, jalapeño
Classic Nachos$9.95
homemade tortilla chips, cheddar jack, green onions, house salsa
Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Nachos$15.50
Pub Nachos Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, fresh salsa and black olives. Served with house made chili and sour cream
FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$12.00
Nachos w/Beans$6.00
Nachos w/Beef$7.00
Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
Farmer & the Cow

413 North Market Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Corn, Black Bean, Avocado Crema, Jalapeño, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Tajin
Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Nachos$12.00
tortillas, Cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Wilmington Whiz, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, avocado ranch
Mexican Post

3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Grande$11.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, chili con carne, beef and beans or just beans, covered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, olives and sour cream.
Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crossroads Nachos$10.99
cheddar-jack, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, chili
GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beans Nachos$9.99
Nachos with Chicken$12.99
Nachos D Mesa$4.50
GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Nachos$15.50
House-Smoked BBQ'd Pulled Pork, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Beer Cheese Sauce & Pickled Jalapeños
Cheeese Nachos$11.50
Crispy Corn Nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos - Vegetarian
Chicken Nachos$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Corn nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos
