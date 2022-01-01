Pad thai in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Southeast Kitchen
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Shrimp Pad Thai
|$15.95
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
|Beef Pad Thai
|$15.50
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
|Tofu & Veggies Pad Thai
|$13.50
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.