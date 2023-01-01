Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corned beef and cabbage in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Wilmington restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Stanley's Tavern
2038 Foulk Rd, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$17.00
More about Stanley's Tavern
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$14.00
Served with Potato, rutabaga, and carrot
More about Makers Alley
