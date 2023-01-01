Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Stanley's Tavern

2038 Foulk Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.00
More about Stanley's Tavern
Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$14.00
Served with Potato, rutabaga, and carrot
More about Makers Alley

