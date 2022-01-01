Burritos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve burritos

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Tex-mex$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
The Burrito$6.25
Two Eggs w/ Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese and Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in a White Tortilla.
More about IM Coffee
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alpastor Burrito wrap$9.99
Burritos Fajita$15.49
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

