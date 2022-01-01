French toast in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Jerry Deen’s
Jerry Deen’s
801 E. 7th st, Wilmington
|FRENCH TOAST AND WINGS
|$13.00
|FRENCH TOAST
|$6.00
More about GoodEase
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Praline French Toast Small
|$21.95
satisfyingly gooey creation! Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecans praline topping. Oven.
*Vegetarian
Regular – 3/4 Servings
|Praline French Toast Large
|$39.95
satisfyingly gooey creation! Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecans praline topping. Oven.
*Vegetarian
Large – 6/8 Servings
More about Brew HaHa
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|French Toast
|$11.50
Two pieces of thick cut brioche bread, whipped butter, almond crumble, and fresh strawberries. Served with Pennsylvania Dutch maple syrup.
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|French Toast
|$10.99
3 slices with breakfast meat
|1 French Toast Side
|$3.49
|2 French Toast Side
|$5.99