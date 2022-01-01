Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve french toast

Jerry Deen’s image

 

Jerry Deen’s

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST AND WINGS$13.00
FRENCH TOAST$6.00
More about Jerry Deen’s
Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Praline French Toast Small$21.95
satisfyingly gooey creation! Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecans praline topping. Oven.
*Vegetarian
Regular – 3/4 Servings
Praline French Toast Large$39.95
satisfyingly gooey creation! Thick slices of bread are soaked in a cinnamon sugar custard and topped with a crispy pecans praline topping. Oven.
*Vegetarian
Large – 6/8 Servings
More about GoodEase
Item pic

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.50
Two pieces of thick cut brioche bread, whipped butter, almond crumble, and fresh strawberries. Served with Pennsylvania Dutch maple syrup.
More about Brew HaHa
Item pic

 

Angels Restaurant

2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington

Avg 4.3 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$9.00
More about Angels Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pain Perdu French Toast$14.00
More about Park Café
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$10.99
3 slices with breakfast meat
1 French Toast Side$3.49
2 French Toast Side$5.99
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bananas Foster Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Brown Sugar & Butter Poached Bananas, Brioche French Toast, Cinnamon Butter, Home Fries
More about Chelsea Tavern

