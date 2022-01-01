Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve caprese salad

Piccolina Toscana

1412 Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$15.00
More about Piccolina Toscana
Mrs. Robino's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mrs. Robino's

520 North Union St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$10.95
Fresh mozzarella paired with ripe tomatoes and basil, finished with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
More about Mrs. Robino's

