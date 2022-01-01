Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Caprese Salad
Wilmington restaurants that serve caprese salad
Piccolina Toscana
1412 Dupont St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$15.00
More about Piccolina Toscana
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mrs. Robino's
520 North Union St., Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(2883 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$10.95
Fresh mozzarella paired with ripe tomatoes and basil, finished with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
More about Mrs. Robino's
