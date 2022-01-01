Tortellini in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve tortellini

Tortellini image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana To Go

1412 N Dupont St, wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Family Tortellini$54.00
ample for 4-6 people
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
More about Toscana To Go
Tortellini image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana

1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Family Tortellini$54.00
ample for 4-6 people
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Tortellini$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
More about Toscana

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Philly Cheesesteaks

Meatloaf

Chicken Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Fondue

Crispy Chicken

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston