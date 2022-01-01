Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chilaquiles

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chilaquiles$13.50
Tortilla chips smothered red or green sauce. With your choice of chicken or beef Sour cream and chopped onions on top. Served with rice and beans.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.50
Corn tortilla chips tossed in a red chili sauce with roasted chicken, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.
More about Brew HaHa
GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$15.50
Tortilla chips smothered with green or red sauce with the meat of your choice sour cream and chopped onions on top served with rice and beans
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

