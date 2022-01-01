Chilaquiles in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chilaquiles
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|chilaquiles
|$13.50
Tortilla chips smothered red or green sauce. With your choice of chicken or beef Sour cream and chopped onions on top. Served with rice and beans.
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Chilaquiles
|$13.50
Corn tortilla chips tossed in a red chili sauce with roasted chicken, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.