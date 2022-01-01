Crab sticks in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve crab sticks
More about Rice Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Spicy Crab Stick Roll
|$6.00
|Crab Stick Roll
|$6.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
|Al’s Signature Roll - Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce
|$13.00
|Bomb Shell - Tempura Roll w Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber inside Topping w Warm Fresh Shrimp and Crab w Spicy Sauce Dazzling w Tempura Flake, Yum Yum Sauce n Green Scallions.
|$15.00
|California Roll - Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber & Sesame Seeds
|$7.00