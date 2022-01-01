Veggie rolls in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Southeast Kitchen
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
|Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
|$14.50
Veggie spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.