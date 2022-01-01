Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli$14.50
Veggie spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
More about Southeast Kitchen
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls - 4 pcs$7.50
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls - 4 pcs$6.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Avocado Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Meatball Subs

Key Lime Pies

Shepherds Pies

Calamari

Fondue

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston