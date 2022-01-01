Taco salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve taco salad
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Lunch Taco Salad
|$8.50
Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Taco Salad fajita with Homemade Tortilla Bowls
|$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Lunch Fajita Taco Salad
|$9.99
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajita, vegetables, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville
|Taco Salad
|$16.50
crispy flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, black bean sauce, house made salsa, sour cream
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Taco Salad
Romaine, seasoned taco beef, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips