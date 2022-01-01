Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve taco salad

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Taco Salad$8.50
Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Taco Salad fajita with Homemade Tortilla Bowls$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad$9.99
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajita, vegetables, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Item pic

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$16.50
crispy flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, black bean sauce, house made salsa, sour cream
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
GoodEase image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad
Romaine, seasoned taco beef, tomatoes, jack cheese & tortilla strips
More about GoodEase
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.00
Beef Mini Taco Salad$6.00
Chicken Mini Taco Salad$6.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Philly Rolls

Fish Tacos

Spinach Salad

Chopped Salad

Cappuccino

Enchiladas

Chilaquiles

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston