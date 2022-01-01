Reuben in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve reuben
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Grouper Reuben Panini
|$15.00
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Reuben Sandwich
|$16.00
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
|Smoked Pastrami Reuben
|$12.00
swiss, thousand island, cabbage slaw, marble rye
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Reuben
|$10.99
with sauerkraut