Reuben in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve reuben

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Grouper Reuben Panini$15.00
More about Feby's Fishery
0beaa1a3-f87c-4402-b6ca-bb503437b43e image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
More about GoodEase
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Makers Alley image

 

Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pastrami Reuben$12.00
swiss, thousand island, cabbage slaw, marble rye
More about Makers Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$10.99
with sauerkraut
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Reuben$14.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Avocado, 1000 Island Dressing, Grilled Marble Rye, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
More about Chelsea Tavern

