Lobsters in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Feby's Fishery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Large Lobster Tail
|$35.00
|Fried Lobster Tail
|$15.00
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
More about Columbus Inn
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Lobster Fried Rice TG
|$32.00
Half lobster, jumbo shrimp, shiitake mushroom, edamame fried rice, coconut curry, tempura battered green beans, sweet soy reduction, scallions
*contains gluten but can be omitted*