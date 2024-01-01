Eggplant salad in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmesan (and SALAD)$14.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Artichoke Salad$12.00
Grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives served over field greens topped with balsamic glaze.
Eggplant Artichoke Half Salad$7.00
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

