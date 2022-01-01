Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Chicken Rolls
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.6
(2100 reviews)
Chicken Tempura Roll
$10.00
More about Rice Restaurant
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
Avg 3.7
(500 reviews)
Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls
$11.00
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Chelsea Tavern
