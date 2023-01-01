Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto paninis in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, flame roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, pesto, fontina
More about DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Panini$14.00
Grilled Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast, House-Made Pesto, Blistered Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Greens, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Grilled Sourdough Bread
More about Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Pierogies

Meatloaf

California Rolls

Shrimp Fajitas

Vanilla Cake

Tortas

Boneless Wings

Dumplings

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston