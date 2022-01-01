Wilmington sandwich spots you'll love
More about Copper Penny
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings - Large (16)
|$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
|109 Chestnut Chicken
|$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Club Jax
|$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
|Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about CheeseSmith
CheeseSmith
624 s 17th street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Baby
|$12.00
Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch
|Bulgogi Brussels
|$5.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in bulgogi sauce, parmesan, without pork belly.
|The O.G.
|$8.00
American, cheddar, tomato jam
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon
|$9.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Sliced Turkey breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with honey mustard dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
|Chicken Avocado
|$9.00
Diced grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
|Reuben
|$8.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine
260 RACINE DR. #1, WILMINGTON
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front
310 N. Front St #1, Wilmington