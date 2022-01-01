Wilmington sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Wilmington

Copper Penny image

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings - Large (16)$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
Fish & Chips$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
109 Chestnut Chicken$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Jax$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
Chef Salad$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cheesesmith image

 

CheeseSmith

624 s 17th street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Baby$12.00
Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch
Bulgogi Brussels$5.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in bulgogi sauce, parmesan, without pork belly.
The O.G.$8.00
American, cheddar, tomato jam
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC. image

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Bacon$9.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Sliced Turkey breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with honey mustard dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Chicken Avocado$9.00
Diced grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in our special multigrain wheat wrap. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Reuben$8.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine

260 RACINE DR. #1, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction

5620 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Front

310 N. Front St #1, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
