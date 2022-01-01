Chicken sandwiches in Wilton
Wilton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
26 Danbury Road, WIlton
|Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey dijon aioli
More about HEIBECK'S STAND
TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HEIBECK'S STAND
951 DANBURY RD, Wilton
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles and homemade slaw.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch