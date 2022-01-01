Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wilton

Wilton restaurants
Wilton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Little Pub

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey dijon aioli
TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HEIBECK'S STAND

951 DANBURY RD, Wilton

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.59
Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles and homemade slaw.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch
