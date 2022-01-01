Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Windsor

Go
Windsor restaurants
Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve tacos

Union Street Tavern image

GRILL

Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tacos$19.00
Taco Salad$15.00
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Consumer pic

 

Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road

555 Day Hill Road, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos De Birria$15.99
More about Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Nachos

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Windsor to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston