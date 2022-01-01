Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Windsor
/
Windsor
/
Salmon
Windsor restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL
Union Street Tavern
20 Union Street, Windsor
Avg 4.3
(1504 reviews)
Salmon & Gnocchi
$29.00
More about Union Street Tavern
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor
No reviews yet
Salmon 1/4 lb
$6.00
Salmon 1/2 lb
$12.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Caesar Salad
Pies
French Fries
More near Windsor to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston