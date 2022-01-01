Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve chai lattes

Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Towne & Oak
Momsy's Cafe image

 

Momsy's Cafe

950 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte MD$4.25
Medium-16 oz. chai tea & steamed milk.
More about Momsy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Ceviche

Sliders

Cake

Cookies

Muffins

Chicken Caesar Salad

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston