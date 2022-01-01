Sliders in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve sliders
More about Spirit Elephant
Spirit Elephant
924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka
|Pan of Tofu Banh Mi Sliders
|$13.00
Blackened Tofu, Pickled Red Onions, Radish, Cucumber & Carrots, Green Onions, Basil, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli. Served on a Slider Bun
|Pan of BBQ Burger Sliders
|$68.00
Choice of House-Made Lentil Patty or Impossible Patty, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Crispy Onions, Pickle, Tomato. Served on a Slider Bun
More about Little Honeycomb
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Kids Sliders
|$9.00
|Sliders
|$14.00
|Salmon Sliders
|$16.00
Three Blackened Salmon Sliders with Bacon, and Guacamole