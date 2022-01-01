Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Winnetka

Winnetka restaurants
Winnetka restaurants that serve sliders

Spirit Elephant image

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan of Tofu Banh Mi Sliders$13.00
Blackened Tofu, Pickled Red Onions, Radish, Cucumber & Carrots, Green Onions, Basil, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli. Served on a Slider Bun
Pan of BBQ Burger Sliders$68.00
Choice of House-Made Lentil Patty or Impossible Patty, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Crispy Onions, Pickle, Tomato. Served on a Slider Bun
More about Spirit Elephant
Little Honeycomb image

 

Little Honeycomb

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Sliders$9.00
Sliders$14.00
Salmon Sliders$16.00
Three Blackened Salmon Sliders with Bacon, and Guacamole
More about Little Honeycomb
32d0da02-1166-4c01-8692-2148fc5569a2 image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$11.95
Sliders$11.95
Kids Sliders$9.95
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

