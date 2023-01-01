Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

Spirit Elephant

924 Greenbay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$17.00
Veggie Patty with an Italian Tossed Arugula, Tomato, Harissa Glaze, and Avocado on a Brioche Bun
More about Spirit Elephant
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger$15.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
Roasted Veggie and Black Bean Burger$14.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Ravioli

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Penne

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1169 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston