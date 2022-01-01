Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Woburn
/
Woburn
/
Prosciutto
Woburn restaurants that serve prosciutto
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
No reviews yet
Parma Prosciutto Pizza
$16.00
White pizza with imported Parma prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, fresh & dry mozzarella, fresh basil
More about The BrickYard
Sam Walker's American Tavern
1 Rainin Road, Woburn
No reviews yet
PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
$16.00
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern
