Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Woburn

Go
Woburn restaurants
Toast

Woburn restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

The BrickYard

371 Main Street, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parma Prosciutto Pizza$16.00
White pizza with imported Parma prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, fresh & dry mozzarella, fresh basil
More about The BrickYard
Sam Walker's image

 

Sam Walker's American Tavern

1 Rainin Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD$16.00
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Sea Scallops

Fish And Chips

Penne

Cheese Fries

Chili

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Woburn to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston