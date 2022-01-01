Chicken salad in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Two Brothers Chicken
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Comes With Lettuce Tomato Onions Green Peppers Olives Cucumbers & All White Meat Chicken
More about Prime Pizza and Grill
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fresh with grilled chicken breast, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$10.99
Fresh mixed green lettuce, red onions, ripe tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with grilled chicken breast, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with caesar dressing.