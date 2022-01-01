Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Woodbridge restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Comes With Lettuce Tomato Onions Green Peppers Olives Cucumbers & All White Meat Chicken
More about Two Brothers Chicken
Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh with grilled chicken breast, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$10.99
Fresh mixed green lettuce, red onions, ripe tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with grilled chicken breast, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with caesar dressing.
More about Prime Pizza and Grill

