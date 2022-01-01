Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Woods Hole

Woods Hole restaurants
Woods Hole restaurants that serve fish and chips

Landfall Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Landfall Restaurant

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$20.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Quicks Hole Tavern - Woods Hole, MA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Tavern

29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.7 (1330 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$19.00
beer battered cod with house made fries & dill remoulade
Quicks Hole Taqueria image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quicks Hole Taqueria

6 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$10.95
Fried beer battered cod. Served with yukon gold fries
