Fish and chips in Woods Hole
Woods Hole restaurants that serve fish and chips
Landfall Restaurant
9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Quicks Hole Tavern
29 Railroad Ave, Woods Hole
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
beer battered cod with house made fries & dill remoulade