Chicken salad in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|'Buffalo Chicken Salad'
|$12.00
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken over Mixed Salad Greens + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Grape Tomato + Chopped Celery + Green Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
|'California Chicken Salad'
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced & served over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Candied Walnuts + Dried Cranberries + Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Your Choice of Dressing.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, feta cheese, strawberries, almonds and red onion. Served with raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing on the side.
|Bbq Chicken Salad
|$12.50
|Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken over crisp greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.