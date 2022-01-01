Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sidelines Grille

300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock

'Buffalo Chicken Salad'$12.00
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken over Mixed Salad Greens + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Grape Tomato + Chopped Celery + Green Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
'California Chicken Salad'$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced & served over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Candied Walnuts + Dried Cranberries + Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Your Choice of Dressing.
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs

Strawberry Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, feta cheese, strawberries, almonds and red onion. Served with raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing on the side.
Bbq Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken over crisp greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.
7 tequilas holly springs

5947 Holly Springs Pkwy, woodstock

Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
